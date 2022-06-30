The Repair Shop’s Dom Chinea is to front a new BBC One show.

Airing in the daytime schedule, Make it at Market will be filmed in the heart of Leicestershire’s countryside in the secret grounds of Stoneywell.

It will see Dom Chinea work with a team of business and craft experts to help a group of budding entrepreneurs make a living from their crafting hobby.

The BBC share: “Dom and his team of experts will set challenges that will assess if the amateurs have what it takes to make a living from their talents, and work out what kind of business model might work best for them in the real world.

“The series features an eclectic mix of amateurs, ranging from potters, blacksmiths and weavers to woodworkers, jewellers and furniture makers, each a passionate maker extraordinaire from across the UK.”

Dom said: “We have already started filming this series and it has been really inspirational to watch the amateurs develop and bloom. They have the skills already, but it’s great to see them really shine and fulfil their potential of making a viable business that will undoubtedly change their lives.”

Acting Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, Lindsay Bradbury added: “Make it At Market reveals the extraordinary skills that, with a helping hand, people can use to change the course of their lives.”

The series will begin later in 2022. A start date is to be announced.