Christine McGuinness to front new autism documentary on BBC One

Christine McGuinness is to front a new autism documentary for BBC One.

Provisionally titled The Secret World Of Autistic Women And Girls, the new film follows the previous one-off special, Paddy And Christine McGuinness: Our Family And Autism, which first aired in December 2021.

Advertisements

The BBC share: “The hour-long documentary will uncover the untold story of how autism in women and girls has been ignored and misunderstood by science and society – often seen as something mostly affecting men – raising new and shocking questions around the effects of gender bias in diagnoses and support.

“Christine will discover this, and more, as she goes on a heartfelt journey in search of practical answers for the thousands of other women like herself in the UK, who are spending years living undiagnosed or masking their symptoms, to the detriment of their mental health and wellbeing.

Christine McGuinness said: “My diagnosis is a positive thing and a big relief.

“But it’s just the devastation I feel for myself as a child. I’m heartbroken for that Christine.”

The special will air on BBC One and stream on iPlayer.

Advertisements

A broadcast date for the doc is to be announced.

You can watch Paddy And Christine McGuinness: Our Family And Autism on iPlayer here now