John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen renewed for seventh series on ITV

John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen is to return for a seventh series later this year.

ITV has confirmed it has renewed the show following continued ratings success with John Torode and Lisa Faulkner back for ten new episodes.

The new series will be split seasonally across autumn and winter.

The channel shares: “Best known for their expertise in creating delicious, original, no-fuss and family-favourite dishes, the couple will continue to deliver more mouth-watering, sweet and savoury meals, plus their top tips on time saving hacks, to inspire viewers throughout the changing seasons.

“The brand new episodes are set to include exciting new themes such as ‘All Day Brunching’, including dishes such as Hot Smoked Salmon Kedgeree and Sydneysider Corn Cakes with smashed avocado, plus ‘One Pan Winners’ with Cowboy Bean and Waffle Pie and Apple, Pear and Berry Brioche Bread and Butter Pudding.

“The festive episodes will have a ‘Get Ahead Instead’ theme, with a freeze-ahead Beef Wellington and a Salmon Terrine to help save time, along with ‘Christmas Classics’, which include a Christmas Dinner traybake and cheesy pull apart sharing bread.”

John Torode said: “We are both so thrilled to be doing more Weekend Kitchen, it’s great to be working with your other half!

“We always have a lot of fun together in the kitchen and Autumn is a fantastic transitional season for food so we will be delivering more exciting and tasty dishes to compliment that time of year and beyond.”

Lisa Faulkner added: “We certainly will, and to be back prepping for the seventh series of our show with ITV is just a dream come true.

“More viewers seem to join us each year too which is fantastic, so if you haven’t spent your weekends with us before, please come and join us in the kitchen this Autumn!”

