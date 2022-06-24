New Channel 4 show will see celebrities read fan fiction acted out by puppets

A truly wacky new show is on its way to Channel 4.

Provisionally titled The Really Really Rude Puppet Show, the new comedy entertainment series will see celebrities reading steamy fan fiction acted out by a cast of lookalike puppets.

Mel Giedroyc is to host the show which will see a different celebrity in each episode read a steamy piece of creative writing in which they are the subject.

Channel 4 share: “Each character in the story is brought to life by a band of puppets voiced entirely by the celebrity and Mel.

“In each fanciful, unique story, the puppet versions of the celebrities will encounter romance, scandal, mystery, intrigue, and farce, with Mel finding out from the real-life celebrity just what they make of their fictionalised exploits.”

They add: “The new series steps into the literary world of adult fan fiction – stories penned by hobbyist writers centred on amorous adventures about celebrities or characters from literature and pop culture.

“Fan fiction writing has grown up in the age of the World Wide Web, with thousands of works published online every week and some of the most successful writers having gone on to achieve book and film deals, including, most famously, E.L. James’s multi-million-pound raunchy romance franchise Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Mel Giedroyc said: “This is going to be a celebration of erotic fan fiction. With puppets. Imagine a world where Jackie Collins meets Thunderbirds. I’m so looking forward to a trip to Love Island… via Tracy Island.”

The celebrities featured and an air date are to be announced.

Channel 4’s Vivienne Molokwu commented: “I’m very much looking forward to steamy storytime with Mel, a gang of celeb mates and a bunch of lookalike puppets. This is a very Channel 4 way of encouraging creative writing, where artistic self-expression will be encouraged. We may well unearth the next E.L. James in the process, which has got to be a good thing.”

Maia Liddell at programme makers RDF Television added: “A passion project four years in the making, we’re really excited to be delving into the creative, intriguing and erotic world of fan fiction writing. We couldn’t have a more perfect host in Mel to take the guests, and us, on these thrilling adventures”