BBC announce new drama Lost Boys and Fairies from Welsh writer Daf James

BBC has announced brand new drama Lost Boys and Fairies from Welsh writer Daf James.

The four-part series will be produced by Duck Soup Films and air on BBC One and iPlayer.

A teaser shares: “The series follows Gabriel, a singer and artiste-extraordinaire at Cardiff’s queer club-space ‘Neverland’ and his partner Andy, as they adopt their first child.

“But Gabriel has a history and he will need to embark upon a journey of self-discovery and attempt to repair his relationship with his dad before he can truly begin to parent 7-year old Jake.”

Lost Boys and Fairies will be set and filmed in Wales and casting will be announced in due course.

Daf James said: “It means the world to me that this queer, Welsh, adoption story has found its home on BBC One. It’s a story I’m deeply passionate about and I can’t overstate how indebted I am to Duck Soup Films and the BBC for empowering me to tell it authentically and without compromise.”

Jessica Brown Meek, Co-Founder, Duck Soup Films added: “We are delighted to be bringing the wonderful Daf James’ extraordinary storytelling to a world-wide audience working with the brilliant teams at the BBC and All3International.”

The drama is a co-commission from BBC Drama and BBC Cymru.

Ben Irving, Acting Director of BBC Drama commented: “Daf’s voice is utterly unique and this story is full of heart and magic. We hope it will strike a chord with almost everyone. We’re thrilled to have been able to support Daf to develop this beautiful drama through Writersroom, and now to be bringing it to life for audiences on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales added: “Daf has written something very beautiful, relevant and necessary. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Duck Soup Films. This is the latest in a whole number of co-commissions with BBC Drama which puts Wales and Welsh talent on screen for audiences across the UK.”

A broadcast date is to be confirmed in due course.

