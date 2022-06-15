Cast announced for new BBC One comedy thriller Black Ops

Casting has been announced for new BBC One comedy thriller Black Ops.

BAFTA award winning actor and writer Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam, A League of Their Own), Hammed Animashaun (Black Mirror, The Wheel of Time) and BAFTA award winning actor and producer Akemnji Ndifornyen (Famalam, The Queen’s Gambit) will all star in the show.

A teaser shares; “Set in East London, Black Ops is the story of Dom and Kay, two Police Community Support Officers who join the Met Police in the hope of cleaning up their community but are unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep cover infiltration. For Dom and Kay their lives quickly become more of a fiasco than Donnie Brasco.

“Dom, played by Ikumelo, is feisty and takes no nonsense while Animashaun plays Kay her naïve, but surprisingly capable partner who lives with his church elder.

“The pair are soon thrust into a high stakes secret mission where they find themselves out of their depth facing one of the leaders of the Brightmarsh gang, Tevin, played by Ndifornyen.”

Gbemisola Ikumelo, executive producer, co-creator, writer and actor commented: “It’s great to be working with Akemnji again after Famalam and Hammed is such a funny, brilliant, generous actor. I’m chomping at the bits to get started.”

Hammed Animashaun, actor, added: “I’m so so excited to be a part of the Black Ops family! I’ve been a huge fan of AK and Gbemi and to be working alongside both of them, is an absolute honour! I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to!”

Josh Cole, executive producer and head of comedy, BBC Studios, commented: “Black Ops is an ambitious comedy thriller that defies traditional genre expectations. The scripts are gripping and hilarious, and we’re delighted to have Gbemi, Hammed & AK leading our talented cast”.

Akemnji Ndifornyen, executive producer, co-creator, writer and actor added: “Cat’s finally out the bag… This has been an incredible labour of love. We’ve got a brilliant cast and crew and I’m so excited to get going. Let the games begin!”

Filming on the series, first announced in 2021, is underway now with further casting to be announced.

Black Ops is set to air in 2023 on BBC One and iPlayer.