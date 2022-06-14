New fashion series The Unique Boutique on its way to Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced brand new fashion TV series The Unique Boutique.

The new show, due to debut on Channel 4 and All 4 in 2023, is described as a “ground-breaking series offering fabulous new looks for a wide range of people not served by mainstream fashion.”

Channel 4 share: “The series will meet contributors for whom high street shops don’t provide and introduce them to a unique fashion hub that caters for every possible style need.

“At The Unique Boutique, a highly skilled team of expert designers and tailors will hear each person’s candid stories about the challenges they’ve faced finding clothing from conventional retailers – be they physical, psychological or financial – and then, together, create for them an especially adapted, outfit to match their taste and needs.”

Kate Thomas, Commissioning Editor, Features & Daytime commented: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors to The Unique Boutique on Channel 4.

“The series promises to be a joyous and moving series featuring a diverse range of personal stories and suitably diverse fashions. We hope the brilliant team, both in front of and behind the camera, will kickstart a real-world revolution in fashion for all bodies.”

The series will be produced by BBC Studios in Cardiff.

Juliet Rice, Creative Director BBC Studios, Factual Entertainment Bristol and Cardiff said: “I think many people can relate to that feeling of going clothes shopping and coming back feeling demoralised because nothing fits or works for your body.

“The Unique Boutique promises to change that and create clothes that make people feel fabulous, whatever their shape, size or needs, as well as giving all of us some brilliant tips and advice along the way.

Ally Castle, Disability Consultant for Channel 4, added: “I have been delighted to support the commissioning of this exciting new format where there is space for disabled people and others to be their best, most glamourous, selves and to challenge the fashion industry’s lack of inclusivity along the way.”