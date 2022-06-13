Rose Matafeo's Starstruck renewed for third series by BBC Three

Starstruck is officially returning to BBC Three for a third series!

Comedian, writer and actor Rose Matafeo’s romcom will be back for six new episodes.

Co-written by Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, the new series will also be directed by Matafeo and Snedden.

Starstruck series three will continue the story of millennial Londoner Jessie (Rose Matafeo) as she navigates the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel – Four Weddings And A Funeral, Hulu; Indian Summers, Channel 4).

Rose Matafeo said: “A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third instalment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden, who I cannot seem to get rid of.”

Gregor Sharp, BBC Comedy Commissioning, added: “Starstruck is a blast of fresh comedy air, perfectly capturing the emotional mayhem of a new relationship with sharp wit, dry humour and a truthful eye – we can’t wait to see what Rose and the team have in store for Jessie and Tom in the new series.”

The show is produced by Avalon and co-produced with HBO Max, where it airs in the US.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said: “Rose has created a show that strikes just the right balance of heart and humour. Starstruck is exactly the kind of rom-com that we love at HBO Max, and we are so happy to see Jessie and Tom’s story continue.”

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer for Avalon, added: “It is fantastic to work again with two brilliant partners in the BBC and HBO Max, to make a third season of this excellent show from Rose Matafeo.”

For now the show’s original two series are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.