DIY SOS tonight as show heads to Charlton Kings to help the Chapman family

DIY SOS is back tonight on BBC One with a big build in Charlton Kings.

Nick Knowles returns as host for the brand new episodes of the hit show this summer with the latest instalment airing tonight.

In every episode, Nick and his team of local volunteers, trades, and suppliers will create life-changing transformations designed to improve the lives of people that need it the most.

Tonight’s episode sees the DIY SOS team arrive in Charlton Kings to help the Chapman family.

Peter, a former car mechanic, is the primary carer for his family 24/7. His wife Sarah and daughter Suzanne are both suffering from myotonic dystrophy, a long-term genetic disorder that affects muscle function. Peter also looks after his elder brother Steve.

Peter started building an extension to adapt the house to everyone’s growing needs, but the pressure of looking after his family and trying to complete the build has got too much. There just aren’t enough hours in the day, and now his own health has taken a turn for the worse.

He is unable to finish the build, and the family’s future is in genuine jeopardy.

The DIY SOS team and hundreds of volunteers from near and far set to work, battling through stormy weather to finish what Peter started.

DIY SOS airs on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 at 8PM on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.