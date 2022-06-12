The Soccer Aid 2022 match is here – here’s a full rundown of the line up of celebrities and players from tonight’s event.
The world’s biggest charity football match is broadcast live on ITV and STV this evening live from London Stadium, Stratford.
The 2022 Soccer Aid match takes place on Sunday, 12 June at 6:30PM on ITV. You can catch up online via the ITV Hub.
Soccer Aid 2022 line up of players
ENGLAND
Liam Payne
Tom Grennan
Chunkz
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Fara Williams
Joe Cole
Alex Brooker
Damian Lewis
Sir Mo Farah
Mark Wright
David Harewood
Teddy Sheringham
David James
Aitch
Mark Noble
Russell Howard
Eni Aluko
Anita Asante
Stewart Downing
MANAGEMENT
Harry Redknapp
David Seaman
Emma Hayes
Vicky McClure
SOCCER AID WORLD XI
Usain Bolt
Martin Compston
Mo Gilligan
Chelcee Grimes
Patrice Evra
Steven Bartlett
Carli Lloyd
Noah Beck
Lee Mack
Munya Chawawa
Kem Cetinay
Cafu
Andriy Shevchenko
Petr Cech
Roberto Carlos
Mark Strong
Tom Stoltman
Andrea Pirlo
Heather O’Reilly
Dimitar Berbatov
MANAGEMENT
Arsène Wenger
Robbie Keane
Idris Elba
Meanwhile long-standing host and UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary returns to present the match and will be joined by touchline reporter Alex Scott and pundit Maya Jama.
Together with the match, there will be a special half-time performance from Robbie Williams.
The singer will perform his iconic ballad Angels in front of the 60,000 audience on the pitch between halves.
Since 2006 – when Robbie Williams co-founded the concept – Soccer Aid for Unicef for UNICEF has raised over £60 million.
The latest match will air live and exclusive on 12 June 2022 via ITV, STV and ITV