The Soccer Aid 2022 match is here – here’s a full rundown of the line up of celebrities and players from tonight’s event.

The world’s biggest charity football match is broadcast live on ITV and STV this evening live from London Stadium, Stratford.

Advertisements

The 2022 Soccer Aid match takes place on Sunday, 12 June at 6:30PM on ITV. You can catch up online via the ITV Hub.

Soccer Aid 2022 line up of players

ENGLAND

Liam Payne

Tom Grennan

Chunkz

Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher

Fara Williams

Joe Cole

Alex Brooker

Damian Lewis

Sir Mo Farah

Mark Wright

David Harewood

Teddy Sheringham

David James

Aitch

Mark Noble

Russell Howard

Eni Aluko

Anita Asante

Stewart Downing

MANAGEMENT

Harry Redknapp

David Seaman

Emma Hayes

Vicky McClure

Advertisements

SOCCER AID WORLD XI

Usain Bolt

Martin Compston

Mo Gilligan

Chelcee Grimes

Patrice Evra

Steven Bartlett

Carli Lloyd

Noah Beck

Lee Mack

Munya Chawawa

Kem Cetinay

Cafu

Andriy Shevchenko

Petr Cech

Roberto Carlos

Mark Strong

Tom Stoltman

Andrea Pirlo

Heather O’Reilly

Dimitar Berbatov

MANAGEMENT

Arsène Wenger

Robbie Keane

Idris Elba

Meanwhile long-standing host and UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary returns to present the match and will be joined by touchline reporter Alex Scott and pundit Maya Jama.

Together with the match, there will be a special half-time performance from Robbie Williams.

The singer will perform his iconic ballad Angels in front of the 60,000 audience on the pitch between halves.

Advertisements

Since 2006 – when Robbie Williams co-founded the concept – Soccer Aid for Unicef for UNICEF has raised over £60 million.

The latest match will air live and exclusive on 12 June 2022 via ITV, STV and ITV