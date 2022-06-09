Channel 4 announces new coming-of-age dance drama series

Channel 4 has announced a brand new coming-of-age drama following a group of dance students.

Provisionally titled Dance School, the series is created by Theresa Ikoko (Rocks, Girls) and Lisa Holdsworth (Discovery of Witches, Call The Midwife). It’s produced by Duck Soup Films.

A teaser shares: “Dance School follows an eclectic group of dance students as they navigate the intense highs and lows of coming of age in today’s complex world – captured through stories which are as joyful and funny as they are raw and truthful, brought viscerally to life via irresistible dance choreography.

“Teacher Jackie – dynamic, determined, tough but passionate – heads up the Saturday class at the LAH and brings together our core friendship gang and dance ensemble: Puppy, Kobby, Liam, Tim, Francesca, Tash & Nohail– each of them unique, emotionally-complicated, independently-minded and trying to make their way in the world.”

The series will be set in Leeds with characters who have been meticulously workshopped (with support from the Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF)) and inspired by true stories from inner-city Leeds.

“Dance School is a celebration of resilience, determination, and spirit which never shies away from relevant and hard-hitting themes. The series will shine a light on the pressures young people face but also provide a dynamic and energising insight into the city of Leeds and its people,” Channel 4 add.

As part of the production, the drama will offer 10 industry training placements available to individuals with no previous broadcast experience.

Caroline Hollick, Channel 4 Head of Drama, said: “I am thrilled that my very own home of Leeds is the hub of such a brilliant and activating series, bursting with irresistible dance numbers. Dance School is a heart-warming portrayal of the hardships young people are increasingly exposed to, but it’s equally a celebration of inspiring and authentic stories that will resonate with our viewers.

“It’s important that Channel 4 not only reflects the voices of the nations and regions but also continues to support growth and training to individuals. I’m delighted that by partnering with Duck Soup and the NFTS, 4Skills can open doors to the next generation of emerging talent, ensuring the creative sector remains accessible to all.”

Filming will take place in and around Leeds later this year with broadcast details to be announced.