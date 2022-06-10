This is My House is back on BBC One tonight – who are the latest celebrities on the panel?

This is My House sees four people walk into a home and say, “This Is MY House” however only one of them is telling the truth.

Advertisements

In each episode a celebrity panel – as well as those watching at home – will try to guess correctly who really owns the house. Whoever the panel pick – liar or not – will walk away with a cash prize.

The BBC tease: “This Is My House promises plenty of laugh out loud moments as each of the four opponents tries to prove that they are the real deal. It’s a fun show that challenges our prejudices and asks a simple question. Can the truth win?”

This is My House tonight

Tonight’s episode (10 June) features Judi Love, Richard Madeley, Harry Hill and Harriet Kemsley on the celebrity panel.

Attempting to fool the panel this week are four Joeys. The real Joey owns a newly renovated 3-bedroom semi-detached house in the historic Welsh market town of Conwy.

Joey’s home features a spotless white interior, views to the glorious Conwy castle, a room full of beauty pageant gowns and trophies, as well as two eerie life-like baby dolls with human hair.

But which of the Joeys is most able to make the most convincing claim to owning these items?

Advertisements

The claws are out from the beginning as one Joey is accused of calling the house a dump. All the Joeys learn what a ‘promtrepreneur’ is, and a nice trip to the harbourside to buy an ice cream comes with hundreds and thousands of disagreements.

Back at home, the Joeys divulge all there is to know about their relationship with their stepfather, who must sit in silence as the impostors lie through their teeth to win the show’s cash prize.

After they have been given a guided tour of the house and the surrounding area, it is up to the celebrity panel to pick the Joey they think is the real homeowner. Whoever the panel pick – liar or not – walks away with the cash prize.

This Is MY House airs Friday, 10 June at 8:30PM on BBC One.

Advertisements

You can catch up with episodes of This is MY House online via BBC iPlayer.

Pictured: L-R: Harry Hill, Harriet Kemsley, Judi Love and Richard Madeley. Credit Expectation Entertainment Ltd.