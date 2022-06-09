Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party comes to Channel 4 this summer

Joe Lycett is to celebrate Pride with a special show on Channel 4.

As part of the channel’s Proud All Over programming, celebrating 50 Years of Pride in the UK, Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party will see the comedian and TV personality host a big queer party live from his Birmingham hometown.

Advertisements

Channel 4 share: “The two-hour inclusive spectacular, which will form the climax of the Pride season, will see the comedian and consumer warrior celebrating all things LGBTQ+ alongside a whole host of famous faces.

“Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party will be full to bursting with Joe’s trademark wit, a barrage of naughtiness, and just a smattering of righting wrongs as Joe is joined by a dazzling line up of celebrity guests including Hollywood superstar Rupert Everett, Heartstopper sensations Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander, comedian Mawaan Rizwan and Drag Race queens Tia Kofi and Tayce.”

The show will also see performances from Boy George and Culture Club, Steps, Self Esteem, with further announcements to be made. There will also be a special cameo from Danny Dyer while comedians Rosie Jones and Jen Ives will also feature.

Plus, the show will countdown the top 10 LGBTQ+ TV moments while a specially invited audience of LGBTQ+ icons, allies of the LGBTQ+ community, and local heroes will share their own personal stories of Pride.

Joe Lycett joked: “As a straight white man who works in scaffolding I’m not quite sure why I’ve been asked to host this????”

Louisa Compton, Head of News, Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport who is overseeing Channel 4’s Pride season, said: “As a broadcaster who has proudly championed LGBTQ+ programming for forty years, we are delighted to be marking the climax of our Pride at 50 season with Joe Lycett’s loud and proud celebration live from his Birmingham hometown.

“This isn’t just any party – it’s a Pride party with purpose – and whilst we’ll be celebrating all that’s been achieved we’ll also be calling out where progress has stalled across the world. Watch out for some very noisy and exciting stunts.”

Advertisements

Steve Handley, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at Channel 4, added: “The Big Pride Party is set to be an unmissable mix of joy, mischief and purpose, all with a sprinkling of the tour de force that is Joe Lycett. We are thrilled to be able to get together in Birmingham with Joe and celebrate, with Pride.”

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party will air this Summer on Channel 4 with a date to be announced.