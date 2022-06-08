McDonald & Dodds start date confirmed for new episodes on ITV

A start date has been confirmed series three for McDonald & Dodds on ITV in 2022!

The hit ITV detective drama will be back this summer with Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins reprising their lead roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds.

Advertisements

The show follows the unlikely British crime fighting duo who are thrown together to form a rumbustious yet effective partnership.

When is McDonald & Dodds on TV?

Series 3 of McDonald & Dodds will start on Sunday, 19 June at 8PM on ITV.

The new series has four standalone episodes which will air over the summer.

Alongside Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins, the cast will see Lily Sacofsky return as DC Milena Paciorkowski while new casting includes Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) as Chief Superintendent Ormond and Danyal Ismail as DC Martin Malik

The first episode is titled Belvedere with a teaser reading: “A young woman is found dead sitting in a deckchair in broad daylight in one of Bath’s most beautiful and populated parks. Why did this woman die with a smile on her face?”

Advertisements

Guest cast members starring in the first episode include Alan Davies (Jonathan Creek), Holly Aird (Waking The Dead), Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street) and Dame Siân Phillips (I, Claudius).

The first and second series are available to view via ITV Hub and streaming platform Britbox.