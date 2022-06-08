ITV has announced brand new medical drama starring Niamh Algar.

Titled Malpractice, the new series is produced by World Productions (Line Of Duty) and has been written by former doctor Grace Ofori-Attah. Boiling Point’s Philip Barantini directs.

A teaser for the series shares: “Dr Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu.

“Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, played by James Purefoy (A Discovery of Witches, Pennyworth, Sex Education), Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu, played by Brian Bovell (Crime, Strike), demands an enquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night.

“Leading the medical investigation are Dr Norma Callahan played by Helen Behan (Holding, The Virtues) and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei, played by Jordan Kouamé (Megalomania). While George feels this was an unavoidable tragedy, Norma is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions in the lead up to Edith’s death.

“As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom, played by Lorne MacFadyen (Pistol, Vigil) starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something?

“Through the cat and mouse thriller of the medical investigation, Malpractice tells the story of a damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.”

Also on the cast of the five part series are Hannah Walters (Boiling Point, Time) in the role of Matron Beth Relph, Priyanka Patel (Britney, Another Me) as Dr Rayma Morgan, Scott Chambers (Chicken, Innocent S2) as Dr Oscar Beattie, Tristan Sturrock (Poldark, Doc Martin) as Dr Mike Willet and Georgina Rich (Heartstoppers, War of the Worlds) playing Dr Eva Thornbury.

Writer Grace Ofori-Attah said: “I’d worked as an NHS doctor for over a decade when I first came to World with an idea that would become Malpractice.

“Malpractice explores the inevitable pressure-cooker created when doctors under investigation are forced to second-guess their clinical decisions, justify their every action but carry on with the day job as normal.

“It has been an absolute joy and privilege creating Malpractice with the team at World, who are well-versed in creating drama that’s endlessly entertaining and surprising, and I can’t wait to see it on screen.”

Niamh Algar added: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I was blown away by Grace Ofori-Attah’s script and the team attached in creating Malpractice. I’m a huge fan of Phil Barantini’s work, his movie Boiling Point is an astonishing piece of work and I’m so excited to see how he approaches Malpractice.

“I’m absolutely over the moon that we are working together on this special series.”

Executive producer Simon Heath commented: “Grace’s brilliant scripts combine a searing insight into the pressures and politics of hospital life with a gripping and timely thriller.

“It’s those terrific scripts that have attracted talent of the calibre of Phil and Niamh. We’re thrilled to be working with them all.”

Filming is underway with a start date to be announced.

