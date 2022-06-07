Screw renewed for second series on Channel 4

Channel 4’s prison drama Screw has been renewed for a second series.

Set in a busy men’s prison, the show is created by BAFTA nominated writer Rob Williams (The Victim, Killing Eve) who has previously worked and volunteered inside prisons.

Advertisements

Series two promises to be bigger, bolder, and more dangerous than ever.

A teaser shares: “After the tragic events of the series one finale, our team of embattled prison officers, led by Leigh Henry (Nina Sosanya – His Dark Materials, Little Birds), are determined to make a fresh start.

“But as those behind the cell doors of C Wing know only too well, moving on isn’t always simple. With changes at the very top and fresh faces both on the wing and in the staff room, Leigh’s new bond with Rose (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell– Derry Girls) – and the secrets they share – will be tested to the limit.

“As the whole team struggles to make a difference to the complicated lives in their care, rumours of an undercover policeman on the wing not only threatens order at Long Marsh, but could blow open a criminal plot involving at least one of our officers. And one way or another, the truth will come out…”

The cast for series two will also feature the return of Faraz Ayub (Line of Duty, Suspicion), Stephen Wight (I May Destroy You, Manhunt), Ron Donachie (Titanic, Game of Thrones), and Laura Checkley (King Gary, Detectorists).

Caroline Hollick, Head of Channel 4 Drama said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back the staff and prisoners of C Wing.

“Rob has created an iconic Channel 4 prison series with a fantastic cast and we can’t wait to jump back into the drama, humanity and humour of life behind bars in series two.”

Sarah Brown, Creative Director of Drama at STV Studios, added: “It’s been thrilling to see audiences take Rob’s fantastic characters to their hearts so readily and in such big numbers.

“We couldn’t be happier to be partnering once again with the brilliant team at Channel 4, to welcome viewers back to the mad world that is C Wing, and delivering even more gripping and thought-provoking stories for officers and prisoners alike. “

Advertisements

Rob Williams, Writer, Creator and Executive Producer continues: “I’m absolutely delighted to get the opportunity to dig deeper into the complicated characters on C Wing – we have a lot more stories to tell – and to continue working with the incredible team at Channel 4.”

The first series is currently available to watch online on Channel 4 here.