Oti Mabuse's Romeo & Duet 'facing the axe after one series'

Romeo & Duet is reportedly facing the axe on ITV after just one series.

Former Strictly professional Oti swapped glitter balls for Cupid’s arrows as musical matchmaker for the new show.

The series sees single love seekers standing on a breathtaking balcony as they are serenaded by potential love matches that they can hear, but not see.

Couples are matched based on songs they sing before finally coming face to face and performing a duet together.

Romeo & Duet has been airing since April on ITV on Saturday nights but reports suggest it may not return for a second outing.

The Sun claims that ITV plans not to renew the show because "it has failed to find an audience.".

However ITV insisted that "no decision" had been made just yet with the first series still airing episodes on Saturday nights.

A spokesperson for ITV commented on the reports: "Romeo and Duet has performed particularly well amongst our 16-34 audience and no decision has been made at this point on the future of the series.

"We are concentrating on the first series at present, which continues this weekend."

On the show, singletons have just one song to find their match as they sing accompanied by the show's musical director Vikki Stone and her sensational live band Vikki Stone & The Heartbeats.

At the end of each episode, all the newly formed couples go head to head in a sing-off with each pair performing a duet together.

Ultimately the audience will crown a winning couple who are whisked away for a more traditional date to see if love can truly blossom.

Oti said of hosting the series: "It’s a fun dating show that is crossed with music and singing. Contestants come on hoping to find love, and they also have a love for singing. It’s the perfect entertainment show for the whole family.

Romeo & Duet airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

Catch up with past episodes online now via ITV Hub here.