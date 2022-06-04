Platinum Party At The Palace start time, line up and how to watch online and on TV

Platinum Party At The Palace will see a huge line up of stars performing in a special concert - here's all you need to know.

As part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace will play host to a massive open air concert this tonight.

Advertisements

A massive three-stage set up will welcome music and dance acts and an array of special guests.

Who's on the line up?

Opening the show will be Queen + Adam Lambert with a special performance.

They'll be followed by performances from Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala, Diversity and Diana Ross.

There will also be a special appearance from musical theatre composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda together with guests from hit musicals The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Finally, there will be guest appearances in person and via video from Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, Ellie Simmonds and Sir Elton John.

However the BBC tease there will be "some surprises left for the evening itself".

Watch Platinum Party At The Palace on TV and online

Platinum Party at the Palace will air on BBC One tonight - Saturday, 4 June - from 7:30PM running to 10:30PM.

Advertisements

You'll also be able to watch online live and later on catch up via iPlayer.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said of the special: “We are thrilled to be bringing the nation together for this incredible, once-in-a-lifetime event, broadcast live across the BBC with an amazing star-studded line up of performers to celebrate The Queen’s momentous 70 years on the throne.”

More on: BBC TV