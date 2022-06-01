Entitled: New Channel 4 comedy to star Brett Gelman

Channel 4 has announced brand new comedy series Entitled.

The new eight-part show stars Brett Gelman (Stranger Things, Fleabag, Without Remorse) and has been created by Matt Morgan (Mister Winner, The Mimic), with both set to executive produce.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: "Entitled follows Gabe (Gelman), an American widower who must get to know his British wife’s estranged family in their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside, they compete for his affections – and his newly inherited fortune."

Further casting is to be revealed with the series set to film in Manchester in August.

The programme is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

From Two Brothers Pictures (Fleabag, Back to Life), the series is being co-produced by Channel 4 and SHOWTIME in the US.

Brett Gelman said: “I am so excited to be back at it with my fam that is Harry, Jack, and Sarah at Two Brothers.

Advertisements

"I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and SHOWTIME and blessed to have a genius like Matt creating such a deliciously twisted world”.

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added: “The series is a brilliant marriage of Brett and Matt’s talents; wicked and hilarious, Entitled promises to deliver a comic ensemble with a ruthless, mischievous and gripping story and we’re really thrilled to be working with SHOWTIME and Two Brothers Pictures to deliver it for a Channel 4 audience”.