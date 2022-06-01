The Catch: New psychological drama coming to Channel 5

Channel 5 has announce new four-part drama The Catch.

From Projector Pictures, the psychological thriller is based on The Sunday Times Bestselling author T.M. Logan’s novel of the same name.

The book will be adapted for the screen by Michael Crompton (The Holiday, Silent Witness, Safe House, Kidnap and Ransom) with Rachel Gesua, Suzi McIntosh and Trevor Eve executive producing for Projector Pictures and Herbert L. Kloiber and Olivia Pahl executive producing for Night Train Media.

A teaser shares: "Set against the hauntingly beautiful coastline of the west of England, The Catch introduces us to Ed Collier, a proud husband, father and local fisherman determined to do whatever it takes to keep his family together.

"But when a rich, handsome younger man enters daughter, Abbie’s, life and threatens to take her away from him, Ed finds his life spiralling out of control. Secrets and lies are exposed with every twist and turn but will Ed discover the truth about his daughter’s new boyfriend before it’s too late?"

Casting is to be announced with filming on the series due to commence later this year.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Executive, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “I’m delighted to work with the talented team at Projector Pictures to bring this gripping story to Channel 5. The Catch will be a suspenseful watch set in a beautiful, atmospheric environment that will keep audiences guessing from beginning to end. A thrilling addition to Channel 5’s drama slate.”

Executive producer Rachel Gesua added: “We’re over the moon to be bringing T.M. Logan’s edge of your seat domestic thriller to screen, which will take our audience on a rollercoaster ride of loyalties to our main character Ed, when his life begins to fall apart following the arrival of his daughter’s new boyfriend, Ryan.

"Filled to the brim with secrets and lies, twists and turns, it has all the ingredients of a perfect thriller and we cannot wait to start filming.”