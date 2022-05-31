DIY SOS tonight as show heads to Longframlington to help a family in need

DIY SOS is back tonight on BBC One with a big build in Longframlington.

Host Nick Knowles is back for six brand new episodes of the hit show in 2022.

Nick and his team of volunteers, trades, and local suppliers will travel across the country to create life-changing transformations, designed to improve the lives of people that need it the most.

Tonight's episode sees the DIY SOS team arrive in Longframlington to help a family in need.

Ex-fireman Gareth and his wife Mary live with their three children just north of Morpeth in Northumberland.

Their 18-year-old daughter Bobbie has complex medical and mental health issues that require constant care. Mary has suffered a stroke and now has ongoing issues with her balance and needs help to look after Bobbie.

Grandmother Carol helps out but now has to also looks after great-grandmother Doreen, who has early-stage dementia. This loving family rely heavily on each other but need a house that works for all of them.

Help is on hand as Nick Knowles, the DIY SOS team and top designer Gabrielle Blackman put out a call to local tradespeople and volunteers.

Together they completely redesign the house, add an extension and create a home that works for everyone.

DIY SOS airs on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 at 8PM on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.