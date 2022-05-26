E4 to say goodbye to Brooklyn Nine-Nine with one-off special

E4 is to bid a fond farewell to Brooklyn Nine-Nine with a one-off special.

Set to air on E4 and All 4 before the final episodes on 8 June, the hour-long show will rejoice in the show’s very best moments and explore what turned it into a much-loved staple on our screens.

E4 share: "Across the hour, we’ll hear from the show’s key cast including, Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and Joe Lo Truglio alongside with Dan Goor (co-creator/executive producer), Dan Marocco (composer of the show’s comedic-action score) and Craig Robinson, who plays recurring character Doug Judy.

"But that’s not all - famous UK superfans, including Nish Kumar and Catherine Bohart, will be sharing their thoughts on their favourite moments from across the series.

Provisionally titled Goodbye Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the special will air on Wednesday, 8 June at 8PM on E4 and All 4

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a Golden Globe Award winning series that follows the exploits of hilarious Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), along with their diverse lovable colleagues as they protect NYPD’s 99th precinct.

The series also stars Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker.

Jonathan Rothery, Commissioning Editor, said: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a much-loved part of E4’s schedule and we’re delighted to have commissioned this special from Wise Owl Films to say a fitting goodbye, as we dissect why this show is so hugely (and rightly) celebrated. It’s one that all B99 fans won’t want to miss.”

Mark Robinson, executive producer on behalf of programme makers Wise Owl Films, added: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine isn’t just one of the funniest American comedies of recent years – in years to come we’ll look back on it as one of the most ground-breaking in terms of its storylines and characters.

"It’s been fascinating to hear from the stars and creator of the series just how they set about making comedy history”.

