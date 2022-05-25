Claudia Winkleman to host BBC's new psychological competition show The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman is to host BBC One's new reality competition series The Traitors.

Filming on the "intense psychological game" is currently underway in a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Advertisements

Claudia Winkleman said: “I’m obsessed by psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show. The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers want me to wear tweed meant I was all in.”

In The Traitors contestants must work together to complete challenges to add money to a prize pot worth up to £120,000.

But to win the prize pot, players must survive to the end of the game – they must avoid being ‘murdered’ or ‘banished’.

The BBC explain: "At the start of the game, a small number of players are secretly selected by Claudia to be The Traitors. The rest of the players are known as ‘The Faithful’ and none of The Faithful know who The Traitors are.

"Players are eliminated in one of two ways; each night, The Traitors meet in secret and decide to ‘murder’ one of The Faithful and next morning when the group meet for breakfast the ‘murdered’ player does not appear.

"Then, later in the day, all the players meet at the ‘Round Table’ and decide to ‘banish’ a player they suspect of being a Traitor. Whomever they pick will then reveal if they are indeed a Traitor or a Faithful.

Advertisements

"At the end of the game, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all Faithful, but if there is still a Traitor among them, the Traitor takes all the prize money."

The 12-part series will air on BBC One and iPlayer.