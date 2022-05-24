The Dog Academy: New Channel 4 to follow misbehaving dogs and their owners

Misbehaving dogs and their desperate owners will be the focus of new Channel 4 show The Dog Academy.

On behalf of the many dog owners across the country in despair over their unruly pets, Channel 4 will open The Dog Academy this summer.

The channel share: "The Academy will help our most difficult dogs and their most desperate owners. A crack team of Britain’s top specialist trainers will instruct beleaguered owners in dog management skills and dog psychology.

"Dogs and their owners will receive separate training designed to help owners build long-lasting, positive relationships with their furry friends. And audiences will be offered a chance to see how dog and owner fare as they try to put their new skills to use.

"Can the experts help them leave The Dog Academy happy, healthy and better placed to enjoy the rest of their lives together?"

Rita Daniels, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 added: “The Dog Academy is a comprehensive and judgement-free place to solve an issue that a lot of viewers will be able to relate to – problematic pups.

"As well as helping the dogs and owners who come to the Academy, we hope our series will help viewers at home pick up loads of valuable tips and tricks too.”

The new series comes from Five Mile Films, , the makers of the RTS award winning The Dog House.

Nick Mirsky, MD of Five Mile Films said: “What I think will make this series so special and revealing is the combination of top talent from the dog training world and top talent on the editorial team. We are really proud to be making it with Channel 4.”