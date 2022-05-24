DIY SOS tonight as show heads to Southmead to help renovate adventure playground

DIY SOS is back tonight on BBC One with a big build in Southmead.

Host Nick Knowles is back for six brand new episodes of the hit show in 2022.

As ever , Nick and his team will travel across the country joined by volunteers, trades, and local suppliers, to create life-changing transformations, designed to improve the lives of people that need it the most.

Tonight's episode sees the DIY SOS team arrive in Southmead to help the Southmead Development Trust.

The Trust is a resident-led charity working to improve health, well-being and employment, and to help to keep the community strong, resilient and resourceful.

The Trust recently took on the running of the Southmead adventure playground. Known locally as The Ranch, it was built by the community and has been loved and well-used by many generations of local residents.

Unfortunately, the playground has fallen into disrepair, suffered from vandalism and is now unfit for purpose.

All that is about to change as Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team galvanize volunteers and skilled tradespeople from the local community and across the UK to reinvigorate The Ranch for future generations.

It’s a huge project that involves creating a recording studio and a forest school to sit alongside an amazing adventure playground that will keep the kids happy for years to come.

DIY SOS airs on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 at 8PM on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.