Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe renewed for second series on BBC Two

Sara Pascoe will explore more of the world’s most endangered jobs in a new series of Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe on BBC Two.

The show follows Sara as she meets extraordinary people doing jobs that you didn’t even know existed and learning some unusual skills along the way.

In series one the writer and comedian turned her hand to tasks including ice carving in Finland, climbing trees to pick coconuts for making sweets in Cuba and becoming a Stalin Museum guide in Georgia.

In series two, Sara will visit Greece, Denmark and Jordan and take on some unique jobs including Lego master builder and Dead Sea lifeguard. Will they survive the unforgiving pace of the modern world, or be lost to history?

Sara said: "Having been locked indoors like everyone else through the pandemic, I can’t wait to get back out into the world to see what’s changed, what’s changing and how rare and interesting jobs are being affected.

"We’ve got more fascinating people to meet this series and some equally exciting adventures!"

Catherine Catton, BBC Head Commissioning Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment added: "Our audiences relished Sara’s uniquely brilliant take on the jobs, cultures and countries she encountered in the first series. Having had our plans for a follow-up delayed, we’re thrilled to be able to embark on some brand new journeys with her.”

Laura Gibson, Creative Director at producers Talkback, commented: "After the last two years TV travelogue presenter was almost put on the endangered jobs list. Thankfully, we are delighted to say that intrepid Sara is returning to explore more countries and fascinating professions."

Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe airs on BBC Two and iPlayer.