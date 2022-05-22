Antiques Roadshow tonight - Kim Tschang-Yeul art, Dalai Lama tea set, Victorian rocking horse

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (22 May 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees the team return to the stunning grounds of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Art expert Charlotte Riordan is excited to find that two striking paintings of three dimensional raindrops by celebrated Korean artist Kim Tschang-Yeul have turned up at the venue – and the valuation comes as a shock to the owners.

Adam Schoon is intrigued by the story of an intrepid plant hunter who worked in the Himalayas and was given a Tibetan tea set and prayer wheel as a gift by the 13th Dalai Lama. Adam also meets piper Louise Marshall, who learned to play the bagpipes alongside her father at wedding parties in Gretna Green.

Ronnie Archer-Morgan is fascinated by a walking stick that he discovers to be a botanist’s gadget cane complete with shears, and Lisa Lloyd admires a curious rocking horse in the shape of a British army general that once belonged on a Victorian fairground carousel.

Fiona gets the chance to see one of the Garden's resident botanical artists at work, using their skills to capture flowers and plants on paper, and she finds out about Lilian Snelling, a pioneering artist from the early 20th century.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

