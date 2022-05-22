Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh's BBC One series 'quietly axed'

Take Off With Bradley & Holly S1

Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh's BBC One series Take Off won't be returning, according to reports.

The BBC are said to have quietly axed the show which aired last summer.

Take Off with Bradley & Holly originally debuted in 2019 with a one-off Christmas special before a full series was commissioned in February in 2020.

Competing in a variety of entertaining games, contestants had the opportunity to win seats on a plane for an unforgettable global getaway.

The shows featured fun challenges, incredible surprises, inspirational stories, celebrity appearances and much more.

However just weeks after the series was announced the pandemic hit and it was more than a year before the episodes were aired on TV.

The Sun reports that the format won't be back for a second series.

"Take Off was filmed before the pandemic when travel was much easier," a source said. "Now, it’s more difficult with so many restrictions. It didn’t land with viewers who were grounded.

"However, Holly and Bradley loved working together and had amazing on-screen chemistry.”

Take Off with Bradley and Holly aired in four, hour-long episodes.

You can watch the series online now via BBC iPlayer here.