Sam Ryder's Space Man is highest-charting UK Eurovision entry in 26 years

Following his Eurovision success at the weekend, Sam Ryder's song Space Man has broken UK chart records.

It was Ukraine who won this year's Eurovision Song Contest last Saturday, scoring a total of 631 points for Kalush Orchestra's song Stefania.

Sam's entry for the United Kingdom ranked second spot with 466 points, our best result since 1998 and our first time in the top ten since 2009.

Now the second has become the highest-charting UK Eurovision entry in 26 years, matching its result at Eurovision by placing Number 2 behind by Harry Styles’ As It Was.

The last time a UK entry from Eurovision had similar success was all the way back in 1996 when Gina G’s topped the chart with Ooh Ahh…Just A Little Bit.

Sam told OfficialCharts.com: “We wanted to take on this negative Eurovision stigma in the UK – this habitual loop of cynicism and telling ourselves Europe doesn’t like the UK.

"That was absolutely not the case, we don’t subscribe to that narrative whatsoever. The result gives strength to that idea. We’ve stripped away at the negativity and shone a bit of light in its place. Eurovision is my favourite thing in the world – I’m so stoked that I got to be a part of this story with my friends and my team.”

He added of the chart battle with Harry: "I feel like what Harry stands for, as a fan of his and listening to his music, he stands for the same things that Eurovision celebrates; a freedom of expression, of inclusivity. A celebration of music, joy and togetherness."

You can catch up on the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on the BBC iPlayer here.