Grace returns to ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 - who's on the cast of Dead Tomorrow?
Adapted from bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels, the popular drama is based on the stories surrounding Brighton-based Detective Superintendent.
The latest new episode Dead Tomorrow will air on Sunday, 22 May 2022 at 8PM.
It's the last of four brand new stand-alone films which currently broadcast on TV and online weekly.
Grace cast
The cast appearing in Dead Tomorrow episode are:
John Simm plays DS Roy Grace
Richie Campbell plays DS Glenn Branson
Rakie Ayola plays ACC Vespor
Zoe Tapper plays Cleo Morrey
Lauira Elphinstone plays DS Bella Moy
Brad Morrison plays DC Nicholl
Craig Parkinson plays Norman Pottings
Clare Clabraith plays Sandy
Stephen Boxer plays Dr Roger Gunnislake.
Alec Newman plays Joe Baker
Samail Ali plays Babbar
Grace spoilers
A synopsis of the Dead Tomorrow episode shares: "When a body is dredged up from the seabed of the English Channel, it sets in motion a truly disturbing investigation which forces Grace to ask himself just how far anyone might go to save the ones they love.
It's the last episode of series 2.
Past episodes are available to watch online from ITV Hub and BritBox.
Meanwhile there's good news for fans of the show with ITV renewing Grace for a third series. Three brand new episodes will begin filming this summer with an air date to be announced.
