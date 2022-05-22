Dead Tomorrow: Pictured:JOHN SIMM as DS Roy Grace and RICHIE CAMPBELL as DS Branson. Copyright ITV

Grace returns to ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 - who's on the cast of Dead Tomorrow?

Adapted from bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels, the popular drama is based on the stories surrounding Brighton-based Detective Superintendent.

The latest new episode Dead Tomorrow will air on Sunday, 22 May 2022 at 8PM.

It's the last of four brand new stand-alone films which currently broadcast on TV and online weekly.

Grace cast

The cast appearing in Dead Tomorrow episode are:

John Simm plays DS Roy Grace

Richie Campbell plays DS Glenn Branson

Rakie Ayola plays ACC Vespor

Zoe Tapper plays Cleo Morrey

Lauira Elphinstone plays DS Bella Moy

Brad Morrison plays DC Nicholl

Craig Parkinson plays Norman Pottings

Clare Clabraith plays Sandy

Stephen Boxer plays Dr Roger Gunnislake.

Alec Newman plays Joe Baker

Samail Ali plays Babbar

Grace spoilers

A synopsis of the Dead Tomorrow episode shares: "When a body is dredged up from the seabed of the English Channel, it sets in motion a truly disturbing investigation which forces Grace to ask himself just how far anyone might go to save the ones they love.

It's the last episode of series 2.

Past episodes are available to watch online from ITV Hub and BritBox.

Meanwhile there's good news for fans of the show with ITV renewing Grace for a third series. Three brand new episodes will begin filming this summer with an air date to be announced.

Picture: ITV

