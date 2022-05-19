BBC Three will head behind the glitz and glamour of the cosmetics industry for a new series.

Made Up In Belfast will follow the lives of the charismatic young team behind a local cosmetics brand, focusing on the employees of a Belfast-based company who are chasing their dreams and building their lives - one makeup palette at a time.

The BBC share: "The series invites viewers into the lives of these fun-loving and inspiring young people as they work in the high-pressured head office, the lively warehouse and the customer-facing stores.

"It follows the cast as their lives entwine both in and out of work and the relationship they have with inspiring boss Brendan, revealing the not-so-luxurious hard work that goes on behind-the-scenes in the beauty industry.

"Viewers can connect with the cast as they launch the latest big product, race to meet stressful deadlines and follow their journeys as they hope to find friends and love."

Made by Afro-Mic Productions, the new series will air on BBC Three and BBC Northern Ireland.

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three said: “Made Up In Belfast is the next brilliant series for BBC Three borne from our incredibly fruitful creative partnership with BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen. After tractors and cosplay we’re looking forward to digging into the world of cosmetics and meeting the young team striving for success in the beauty industry.”

Eddie Doyle, Head of Commissioning at BBC Northern Ireland added: “Our partnership with BBC Three and Northern Ireland Screen has already produced some fantastic local content for audiences around the UK.

"We are delighted to announce Made Up In Belfast as the latest venture with Afro-Mic Productions and this 10 part series showcases a group of young and vibrant people offering a unique insight into their lives in Northern Ireland.”

