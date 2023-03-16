Cast announced for new Sky drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Casting has been announced for upcoming Sky drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

Based on the global best-selling novel by Heather Morris, the series tells the powerful true-life story of a Jewish prisoner given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.

Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire) and Anna Próchniak (Baptiste, Warsaw 44) will take up the lead roles of Lale Sokolov and Gita Furman.

They’ll be joined by Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us, Yellowjackets) as Heather Morris, author of The Tattooist of Auschwitz novel. Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83, 86, 89) will be joining the series in the role of Stefan Baretzki.

The heartrending series about bravery and love in the darkest of places, tells the powerful true-life story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two. One day, he meets Gita when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story, told through one man’s memory and experience of Auschwitz-Birkenau; a tale of the very best of humanity in the very worst of circumstances.

Tali Shalom-Ezer (My Days of Mercy, Princess) will direct the six-part series.

Jonah Hauer-King, commented: “It is a huge privilege to be telling Lale’s incredible story — one that he was so courageous to share. I have the utmost respect and admiration for his ability to find humanity and kindness in the most inhumane of places. These scripts heartbreakingly and vividly depict this appalling time in our history, and I feel proud to be honouring Lale and Gita’s remarkable journey.”

Anna Próchniak, added: ”Reimagining Gita Sokolov and her story for screen has been one of the greatest honours of my career so far, as well as a heartrending experience. I know this won’t be an easy story to tell, but I will treat their story with the utmost respect.”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is currently in production and will be available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2024.

