Christmas Carole: Suranne Jones to star in Christmas comedy on Sky

Suranne Jones is to star in a new comedy series on Sky this Christmas.

BAFTA Award-winning Suranne Jones stars in the seasonal new Sky Original, titled Christmas Carole

Sky describes the show as "a yuletide story of our times, with apologies to Charles Dickens."

A teaser shares: "Carole Mackay (Jones) is an unashamedly outspoken and wealthy entrepreneur. Her online business selling all things festive has earned her a fortune, as well as the nickname ‘Christmas Carole’.

"But her success hasn’t made her a better human being. In fact, it’s made her worse. The truth is that Carole is a monumentally mean person. Positively Scrooge-like. And, just like Ebeneezer, she doesn’t love Christmas at all.

"But this Christmas Eve, Carole’s past, present and future are about to collide. Will some rather familiar Christmas spirits help her discover the true spirit of Christmas?"

Further details and casting is to be announced.

The series will air this festive period on Sky and NOW.

The show is one of many newly announced programmes for Sky alongside new Sheridan Smith comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything and a second series of I Hate Suzie.