Never Mind the Buzzcocks renewed for new series on Sky

Never Mind the Buzzcocks has been renewed for a second series on Sky.

The music-based comedy panel show first launched in 1996 and ran to 2015 on the BBC before being rebooted by Sky last year.

Now a second series has been confirmed with nine new episodes and a Christmas special on their way to Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

Host Greg Davies returns to oversee the musical festivities, while the teams will be headed up by Buzzcocks veteran Noel Fielding alongside Daisy May Cooper and regular guest Jamali Maddix

Joining them will be a roster of top stars from the world of music and comedy, as they compete over both beloved classic rounds and brand spanking new ones.

Greg Davies, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, said: “I’m delighted that Buzzcocks is coming back. I can’t wait to give more musicians the chance to increase their cool by hanging out with fat uncle Greg and his three odd children.”

The renewed series joins Sky's 2022 line up of entertainment shows including a revival of Fantasy Football League with Matt Lucas and Elis James and new series Hold The Front Page, following Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe's comical venture into local journalism.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Entertainment, commented: “There’s something for everyone this year on Sky Max; from football, to music, to local news, to Daisy May Cooper’s laugh.

"We’re excited to showcase some of the best of British talent from the small screen in a host of entertainment shows that will provide us all with some much-needed light relief.”