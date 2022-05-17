Ant & Dec have reportedly signed a £30 million contract that will keep them hosting on ITV for at least three more years.

The so-called 'golden handcuffs deal' will see the pair commit to fronting the channel's shows, such as Britain's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity.

The duo also host Saturday Night Takeaway and recently launched new game show Limitless Win, which has already been renewed for a second series.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “It would see them through to their 50th birthdays as two of the best paid stars on television.

"They both still seem to have the Midas touch when it comes to making programmes."

A spokesperson for the duo declined to comment while ITV said it did not comment on talent contracts.

The news comes after the pair won their latest BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Programme for Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant said: "This means a lot tonight, to still be nominated 17 years later and still be winning 17 years on means an awful lot."

Ant and Dec will be back on Saturday night on ITV with the latest series of Britain's Got Talent which returns after a year off due to the pandemic.

Speaking about the new series, Ant shared: "We missed the wonderful people that we get through those theatre doors. I missed the audience in the auditorium. That was big, because we'd done the auditions before we'd done Saturday Night Takeaway, so it was our first proper live audience for a while. It was quite emotional."

Dec continued: "It was really bizarre [not doing it last year] because it has been an annual event for us. Every January, we'd come back from the New Year and the first thing we'd do was BGT auditions. Just to not have that in the diary felt a bit empty and a bit weird.

"Like Ant said, we missed being in the theatres with the audiences, with the acts backstage and with the judges. We just really missed it, but it was impossible to do last year. There was just no way we could do it with the pandemic. So it made it extra special being back this year with everybody.

"It takes something like that to make you really, really appreciate it. It was great to be back."

Britain's Got Talent airs at 8PM on ITV on Saturday nights.

