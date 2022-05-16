Harry Styles to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this May

Harry Styles is to become the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Fresh from headlining Coachella, Harry dons his pyjamas to read ‘In Every House, on Every Street’, written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine. The story is a heartwarming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them.

Introducing the story, Harry says: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

Harry's bedtime story will air on Monday 23 May.

Readers of CBeebies Bedtime Stories in the past year have included Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hiddleston, Ellie Goulding, Dave Grohl, Reese Witherspoon, Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Rag'n'Bone Man, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Alesha Dixon, Robbie Williams, Mark Ronson and Will Young.

Earlier this month saw Rose Ayling-Ellis sign a story for Deaf Awareness Week.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50PM on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.