Here's the UK's 2022 Eurovision entry Sam Ryder's performance from tonight's live final.

Sam Ryder represented the United Kingdom at this year's contest with the song Space Man, co-written by Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

Advertisements

As one of the 'Big Five' the UK didn't need to qualify for the contest with a guaranteed place in the grand final tonight (14 May).

UK Eurovision entry Sam was given a slot in the second half of the running order, singing 22nd out of the 25 finalists.

Ahead of the results, you can watch Sam's performance from the live show in Turin below...

Speaking about representing the UK, Sam said: "Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe’s most talented creatives, performers and songwriters.

"I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!”

Advertisements

As for Sam' chances in the competition, he's tipped as one of the favourites to WIN.

It's been over a decade since the UK made the top ten with our most recent entries in 2019 and 2021 placing last.

However this year the UK is one of the frontrunners, although it's Ukraine who are the current odds-on favourites to triumph.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The fact that the UK are favourites to win the jury vote suggests it’s no foregone conclusion and this is the most popular UK Eurovision entry we’ve seen for years.

"But the support continues to pile in for Ukraine and the odds point to a very strong tele vote, so it would be a big surprise if they weren’t crowned winners.”

Advertisements

The 66th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Italy on Saturday night, live on BBC One.

You can watch the full final plus the week's two semi-finals online via iPlayer.