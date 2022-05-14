Eurovision 2022 favourites and latest odds - UK tipped to WIN

Here's a look at the current Eurovision 2022 favourites going into tonight's live show.

With the semi-finals done and final line up confirmed, United Kingdom finds itself as one of the favourites to WIN.

Sam Ryder, who became a TikTok sensation covering hits during lockdown, is being well backed to make an impact as he attempts to be crowned the first UK winner since Katrina and the Waves in 1997.

His track ‘Space Man’ has been gambled down to 13/2 from 10/1 in the betting with bookies BoyleSports, making the UK second favourites in their bid to win the contest for a sixth time.

The UK are also favourites to win the jury vote having been gambled into 11/8 from 2/1 this week.

However the UK face stiff competition from Ukraine who are certain to start the finale as hot favourites after Kalush Orchestra sailed through their semi-final heat on Wednesday.

The folk-rap group have been backed off the boards in the past few weeks and are now 3/10 shots to deliver a third Eurovision victory for the country.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The fact that the UK are favourites to win the jury vote suggests it’s no foregone conclusion and this is the most popular UK Eurovision entry we’ve seen for years.

"But the support continues to pile in for Ukraine and the odds point to a very strong tele vote, so it would be a big surprise if they weren’t crowned winners.”

Also tipped to do well as Sweden, Italy and Spain in the live final.

Eurovision Song Contest Winner odds

Here's a full rundown of the frontrunners in the odds...

3/10 Ukraine

13/2 United Kingdom

7/1 Sweden

14/1 Italy

18/1 Spain

66/1 Greece

66/1 Serbia

66/1 Norway

Eurovision 2022 airs tonight in the UK from 8PM on BBC One and online iPlayer. You can also listen in on Radio 2.

Graham Norton will commentate while it's been confirmed that AJ Odudu will hand out the scores from the UK jury.