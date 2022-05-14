Vick Hope to host The Beauty Rewind Clinic on W channel

Vick Hope is to host a new show on W following people wanting to undo cosmetic procedures.

The Beauty Rewind Clinic will see the Radio 1 host present alongside Dr Esho, an Award Winning industry leader in non-surgical procedures.

A teaser shares: "Over the last year, attitudes towards non-surgical procedures have shifted, with many celebrities and influencers choosing to get fillers dissolved and implants removed.

"Viewers will see first-hand the stories and journeys of those radically turning their backs on a multi-billion-pound industry and learning to accept their bodies exactly as they are."

Vick Hope said: "This is such a warm, positive, uplifting show, celebrating self-confidence, highlighting self-worth and encouraging self-love.

"In a world where we are conditioned to strive for unrealistic-often homogenous-ideals of beauty, resorting to sometimes risky procedures to achieve them, I have always cared deeply about spreading the message that what makes us different is what makes us beautiful, and that we are enough as we are.

"Everyone who walks through the doors of The Beauty Rewind Clinic is unique and brilliant, and it is such a joy to join them on their journey to stripping away the pressures to change the way they look, and learn to love their natural selves, finding strength and pride in who they are inside and out."

Dr Esho added: "The art of what I do is to help my clients build confidence in their appearance. We forget that a physical attribute can have a huge psychological effect on us. Having the power to change that in moments is an amazing feeling.

"As a channel W has always championed celebrating real people and empowering them in their daily lives so to be a part of this series felt like a great fit for me."

A start date for the ten-part series is to be announced.

W is available on Freeview 25, Sky 132/827 (HD), Virgin 125/211 (HD), Freesat 156