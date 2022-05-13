The winners of The Games on ITV have been revealed!

The Games has followed 12 famous faces as they underwent weeks of intensive training ready to go head-to-head in a range of sporting challenges, across a week of live shows amidst fierce competition.

Advertisements

The six male and six female competitors battled it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome. Each put their sporting prowess to the test in events from the 100-meter sprint to diving, racking up points on the medals table.

After all the races were over, who won The Games? Recap the final results below!

The Games results

The women

1. Chelcee Grimes - 42 points

2. Phoenix Brown - 35 points

3. Rebecca Sarker - 33 points

4. Lucrezia Millarini - 32 points.

5. Christine McGuinness - 27 points

6. Olivia Attwood - 21 points

The men

1. Wes Nelson - 45 points

2. Ryan Thomas - 39 points

3. Josh Herdman - 38 points.

4. Kevin Clifton - 28 points.

5. Max George - 23 points

6. Colson Smith - 18 points

Advertisements

With the most overall points, Wes was named The Games champion 2022.

Wes said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. For me it's been more than just winning. This has been so good for my mental health, just being in and around sport again. I didn't realise how much I missed it but this was the wake-up call I needed and 100%, I'm going to keep it up."

"But for me, truly, the biggest journey and the biggest transformation has been Colson, he deserves this trophy. He has been an absolute credit to this whole competition and has been an inspiration to all of us. All the guys have been absolutely incredible, we've made friends for life."

The Games was hosted live by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff with former professional footballer and presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator.

Tonight's final saw the last race - the 100m for both men and women - as well as coverage of the women's weightlifting and men's speed climbing.

After the leader board took shape with each night, the series culminated in an exhilarating final showdown in which one male champion and one female champion were crowned.

As well as coverage of the events, each episode of The Games also featured the celebrities' preparation as they were taught the sports from scratch by some of the UK’s top coaches.

Advertisements

There were also regular sports guests in the studio including World Heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury and Olympic gold medallists Denise Lewis OBE and Matty Lee.

You can catch up on The Games now online via the ITV Hub here.