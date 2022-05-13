Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over heads to America for new series

Stacey Dooley will head to America for a brand new series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over on W.

The three-part series will air later this year.

Stacey Dooley will be meeting a variety of extraordinary families in the USA and will be lifting the lid on more fascinating and unusual lifestyles.

Further information on the families and locations that Stacey is visiting will be revealed in the coming months, with filming due to start in the summer.

Hilary Rosen, head of factual and factual entertainment at UKTV, said: "This series has gone from strength to strength and taking it abroad is an exciting departure.

"Heading to the USA will deliver fresh encounters for Stacey, and a compelling new series of this much loved brand for the W audience.

Alice Bowden of producers Firecracker Films added: "We're really excited to be taking Stacey's Sleep Overs to the USA.

"The intimacy that these weekends afford will allow Stacey to tell stories of modern American family life and to tackle their issues, in a fresh and unexpected manner."

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA will air on W later this year. All episodes from previous series are available on UKTV Play.

