Meet The Richardsons renewed for two more series on Dave

Meet The Richardsons has been renewed for two new series on Dave.

Married comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont will return to give viewers a peek into their madcap daily lives.

Lucy Beaumont said today: "UKTV oh my gosh I can't quite believe we are going to do more series of a show that has made Johnny Vegas become my stepdad, Jon lose a hamster, my mum scrap with Beverley Callard and David Tennant walk off set.

"Who knows where series four will take us? (I won't be sat daytime drinking with Leeds fans as Jon would like)."

Jon Richardson added: "The pedant in me would like to point out that by the time you get to series four, you aren't really 'meeting' the Richardsons anymore, so much as being stuck in a relationship with them whether you like it or not.

"The optimist in me obviously wants to say how thrilled he is and how much he hopes people enjoy the new episodes, but I don't have an optimist in me, so perhaps it's best I keep my mouth shut.

"Thank you Dave, and thank you to Lucy and Tim for continuing to generate ideas which see me humiliated in front of my idols."

You can catch up on Meet the Richardsons series 1-3 on UKTV Play now.

Series three's holiday special episodes will air this summer on Dave. Series 4 will air on Dave in 2023.

Iain Coyle, head of comedy entertainment at UKTV, said: "I'm delighted that we've got a whole truck full of Meet the Richardsons coming down the line. This show just gets better and better every series."