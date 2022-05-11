BBC drama Guilt renewed for third and final series

BBC drama Guilt is to return for a third and final series.

Writer and Executive Producer Neil Forsyth will bring brothers Max (Mark Bonnar) and Jake (Jamie Sives) together again for one final adventure full of the trademark twists and turns that the series has become famed for.

Airing on BBC Two and BBC Scotland, the third series will see the return of characters from both series.

A teaser for the final instalment shares "The second series ended with Max joining Jake in Chicago having left a trail of deception behind him.

"As they return to Scotland, it becomes apparent the welcome they receive isn’t as warm or as straightforward as they might have hoped. As they battle threats both old and new, it remains to be seen whether they get the happy ending they crave or whether life conspires against them one more time."

Guilt will begin shooting on location in Scotland later in 2022.

It will premiere on BBC Scotland followed by BBC Two, and will be available to watch online on iPlayer.

Writer Neil Forsyth said: "We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way. It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption."

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: "We are incredibly proud of Guilt. It was the first drama commission for the BBC Scotland channel in 2019 and we have been delighted with how it has been received by our audiences.

"To be able to bring it back for a third and final time gives us the chance to wrap up the story of Max and Jake which we know will involve some hair raising and edge of the seat moments which the audience have come to expect.”

Executive Producers Nerys Evans and Neil Webster commented jointly: “We couldn’t be happier to be given the opportunity to complete the Guilt trilogy. Neil has crafted an incredible climax to the show that we can’t wait to share with viewers.”

You can catch up with the most recent series now on BBC iPlayer here.

