Jerk renewed for series three on BBC Three and iPlayer

BBC Three comedy Jerk has been renewed for a third series.

BAFTA nominated Tim Renkow (Live at the Apollo, Bobby and Harriet) will return to star and co-write the series with Shaun Pye (There She Goes, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order).

Advertisements

Jerk is a black comedy that revolves around the character of Tim, a man who uses the fact that he has cerebral palsy to try and get away with anything. Tim makes people feel uncomfortable. He knows that because he does it on purpose. But that’s his problem, time spent taking aim at small targets means he constantly misses out on life’s bigger prizes.

A teaser for the new series shares: "Series 3 sees Tim further bulldoze the sensitivities of modern life with a lead role in a movie, a stint as a drug mule, a job advising government on disability and generally attacking anything that takes itself too seriously.

"Series 3 also charts a touching love story as Tim falls for a disability activist with an agenda. Is that the sound of wedding bells, as Tim finally meets his match…"

Tim Renkow says: “They renewed us?! Really?!! Oh shit, I got to get to work.”

Alex Smith, Executive Producer & Head of Scripted at co-producers Roughcut TV added: "The great disruptor is back. Not Trump, but Renkow - and just as offensive. Roughcut are thrilled to bring 6 more episodes of Bafta nominated Tim Renkow - still scripted TV’s first and only disabled lead - to the BBC. This series promises to question the licence fee like no other has.”

Advertisements

Mat Steiner, Managing Director of co-producers Primal Media commented: “It is great that the only person on earth who Elon Musk might actually ban from Twitter will ambush our screens again.”

A release date for the third series is to be announced. For now you can watch the first two series online via iPlayer here.

More on: BBC Jerk TV