Why United Kingdom could be about to WIN Eurovision 2022

Eurovision is this Saturday night and things are looking increasingly up for the UK's chances.

Sam Ryder will represent the United Kingdom in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest this weekend.

Advertisements

He'll sing the song Space Man, co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

It's been 25 years since the UK last won Eurovision and more than a decade since we last made the top ten. In the most recent two contests, the UK has placed last with 2021's entry scoring 'nul points'.

However it could all be about to change this year with analysis of historical odds suggesting that Sam - currently the second favourite - has strong chance of winning.

The UK are currently at 8/1 to claim top spot in Turin, having been steadily backed in from 69/1 when the market first opened.

Data from Betfair Exchange revealed the average odds of the winner in the last 10 years is 4/1, suggesting an outsider could win this year.

In another boost to Sam'ss chances, the pre-tournament favourite to win Eurovision has only triumphed five times in the last 10 years, meaning it’s not a foregone conclusion that favourites Ukraine will win on Saturday

Advertisements

Samr will face tough competition, though, from favourites Ukraine (4/6) as well as current champions Italy (17/2)

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Historical data on Betfair Exchange has revealed the average odds of the last 10 Eurovision winners have had pre-tournament odds of 4/1.

"The UK are second favourites to win at 8/1, but will take solace with the fact that only five of the last 10 pre-tournament favourites have gone on to claim the Eurovision prize.

"It means Ukraine, who are the 4/6 odds-on favourites, might not have it all their own way in Turin.

Advertisements

“Sam Ryder has been backed by the punters to go all the way ever since our Eurovision market first opened. The UK were a whopping 69/1 to win the competition, but are now second favourites at 8/1 and it looks as though Ryder could be set to overturn last year’s disappointment of nul points.”

The Eurovision final airs Saturday, 14 May, at 8PM UK time on BBC One.