Springwatch 2022 start date confirmed for new series on BBC Two

Springwatch is back for a brand new series on BBC Two - here's all you need to know!

The BAFTA-nominated show returns with three weeks of live programming as well as a number of pre-recorded films.

The new series will start on Monday, 30 May on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The BBC share: "Most excitingly for viewers, this series is back with dozens of live cameras capturing the unpredictable lives of wildlife across the UK. There will also be Mindfulness Moments filled with videos of the rare pictures and comforting sounds of nature.

"Viewers will also get insights into the birth of wild badgers, learn more on the romance of cuttlefish, and get a sneak peek into the homes of one of the UK’s most elusive mammals – the greater horseshoe bat."

Presenter Chris Packham said: “I am thrilled to be back with this year’s Springwatch team, this series is packed with exciting and heart-warming wildlife stories across the UK.

“We have recorded some amazing stories and watched dramas unfold in nests, ponds, and forests across the UK. Audiences will also get a peek into the life of young boars, who explore and affect the forest around them from a very early age. We also have a great story about the breeding journeys of colourful Puffins at Skomer Island.”

Rosemary Edwards, Executive Producer of Springwatch added: “The new season of Springwatch is promising to be a wildlife packed snapshot of the UK during the peak of the breeding season. We are hoping to celebrate the lives of some of our most fascinating species as they bring us stories of survival in their battle to bring up their young.

“This series will give viewers the opportunity to take full advantage of the restorative power of nature through our Mindful Moments segments, which gives a unique visual and sounds experience.

"Audiences will also have the chance to learn more about our amazing animal families through real stories, told in real time through our exclusive Springwatch live camera access.”

Springwatch will air on BBC Two and iPlayer from 30 May.

You can watch past episodes now online via BBC iPlayer here.

