Who Do You Think You Are? 2022 start date confirmed for new series on BBC One

Who Do You Think You Are? is back for a new series in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

The hit genealogy show first debuted in 2004 and features a line-up of famous faces from the worlds of TV, sport, music, comedy and dance.

In every episode, one celebrity will be followed as they trace their family tree with often surprising results.

A brand new series is on its way to BBC One soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Who Do You Think You Are? start?

Who Do You Think You Are? will be back with new episodes on Thursday, 26 May 2022 on BBC One.

Episodes will continue weekly, taking a week’s break for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, returning on Thursday 9 June.

The series is the nineteenth to air so far and will run for five episodes.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online as they air via the BBC iPlayer.

The celebrities taking part in the new series are Sue Perkins, Richard Osman, Matt Lucas, Anna Maxwell Martin and Ralf Little.

In the opening episode presenter, comedian and (we learn) enthusiastic boxer Sue Perkins investigates the poignant story of her orphaned grandfather and a great grandfather interned as an ‘enemy alien’ during the First World War.

For now, you can also watch online and stream last series on catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

The line up featured Josh Widdicombe, Dame Judi Dench, Ed Balls, Pixie Lott, Joe Lycett, Alex Scott and Joe Sugg.

Past series have featured the likes of Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, music manager and former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, James Bond actress Naomie Harris and reality star turned TV presenter Mark Wright.