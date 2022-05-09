United Kingdom's Sam Ryder now second favourite to WIN Eurovision 2022

The United Kingdom are now the second favourites to win Eurovision 2022!

Sam Ryder will represent the UK on Saturday night with his song Space Man.

25 years on from our last victory - and a year on from placing last with zero - points - the United Kingdom is being tipped to triumph in 2022.

Bookies have cut Sam's odds to 5/1 from 11/1 to win the 66th Eurovision Song Contest.

Ahead of his performance in Turin, 32-year-old TikTok sensation Sam from Essex is the second favourite.

On the hunt for a sixth win in the contest, Sam could be bringing the UK's long wait for a Eurovision title to an end having been at odds of 40/1 just last month.

However Ukraine are still favourites and have pulled further away from the pack in the betting as they were trimmed into 4/7 from 4/6 following sustained support.

They will be represented by Kalush Orchestra with their song Stefania.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Sam Ryder is the most followed UK musician on TikTok and punters are really getting behind him to bag the victory at the Eurovision Song Contest.

"They have waited a long time and after we cut them into 11/1 from 40/1 last month, they are now just 5/1 as the support is so strong."

Other favourites include reigning champions Italy, Sweden and Spain.

The Eurovision semi-finals take place this week on Tuesday and Thursday, airing at 8PM on BBC Three in the UK. As one of the 'big five', the UK does not take part in the semi-finals and is guaranteed a spot in the final.

The final will take place on Saturday from 8PM UK time on BBC One.