The celebrity line up for Who Do You Think You Are? in 2022 has been revealed - here's all you need to know.

The genealogy show returns for a brand new series this Spring on BBC One with a brand new line-up of stars from the worlds of TV, sport, music, comedy and dance.

In each episode, a celebrity will be seen tracing their family tree. A host of names have signed up to explore their ancestry in 2022 with stories of bravery, loss, heartbreak, sacrifice, resilience and joy filtering down through the generations.

Who Do You Think You Are? will air on BBC One from Thursday, 26 May 2022.

Who Do You Think You Are 2022 line up

Sue Perkins

In the opening episode presenter, comedian and (we learn) enthusiastic boxer Sue Perkins investigates the poignant story of her orphaned grandfather and a great grandfather interned as an ‘enemy alien’ during the First World War.

Richard Osman

In the second episode, quiz show presenter and crime novelist Richard Osman learns that one of his ancestors ended up entangled in a notorious murder trial.

Matt Lucas

Actor, comedian and presenter Matt Lucas wants to know more about his Jewish grandmother Margot, who came to the UK from Germany in 1939. The Holocaust looms large in what he discovers, in both Berlin and Amsterdam.

Anna Maxwell

Actress Anna Maxwell Martin discovers a harrowing story of separation in her grandfather’s childhood which is redeemed by family solidarity

Ralf Little

Actor Ralf Little is delighted to discover a footballing legacy and a deeper connection to his hometown of Manchester.

Executive Producer Colette Flight said: “Who Do You Think You Are? is back with another line-up of Britain’s best loved celebrities delving into their family trees, taking us from Brighton to Berlin, Manchester to Amsterdam, and Scotland to Lithuania.

"In an extraordinary array of stories they uncover a Victorian murder trial, personal tragedy, sporting triumph, and families fleeing for their lives and caught up in the tide of war.

"The stories are at once unique and universal - a reminder of our shared history and how it has shaped who we are today."

You can watch online and stream episodes on catch up via the BBC iPlayer.