Ant & Dec to host The Prince’s Trust Awards as they air on ITV for the first time

Ant & Dec are to host The Prince’s Trust Awards which will air on ITV for the first time.

In the presence of Founder and President of The Prince’s Trust HRH The Prince of Wales, this year will mark its seventeenth year of the Awards, which celebrate the extraordinary achievements of young people supported by the charity.

A teaser shares: "The Awards will honour the success of young people who are supported by The Prince’s Trust, whilst showcasing their incredible accomplishments. Sharing their remarkable stories, we will hear first-hand from individuals who have overcome significant barriers to transform their lives and futures for the better.

"With a host of stars from film, television, music and sport joining to support or present these prestigious awards, it will be a truly inspiring night to remember."

Ant said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be involved in The Prince’s Trust Awards again this year and to be hosting it for the 10th time. It is always so inspirational to hear from these young people who through pure determination and against all odds have come out fighting and achieved so much.”

Dec said: “We’re honoured to play a part in the amazing work of The Prince’s Trust. The young people celebrated at The Prince’s Trust Awards have shown real strength, commitment and dedication and are proof that the support offered by The Trust really is life changing.”

Martina Milburn, The Prince’s Trust Group Chief Executive added: “Since 1976, The Prince’s Trust has championed the immense potential of young people and supported them to gain the skills and confidence they need to succeed. Each year, The Prince’s Trust Awards allows us to celebrate the achievements and admire the resilience of young people across the UK and internationally. It is with great pleasure and pride that this year, for the first time, we are able to broadcast The Awards on ITV. ITV is the perfect partner to tell the incredible stories of the young people we support and to bring the Awards show to a new audience.”

Louise Major, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment at ITV and Gemma John-Lewis, Commissioner, Entertainment at ITV commented: “We are privileged to show the remarkable work that The Prince’s Trust does and the tremendous courage and determination of the young people they support. We are thrilled to have Ant & Dec at the helm and we hope it will inspire and encourage other young people across the country to fulfil their ambitions no matter what their situation is.”

The awards will take place in May and will air later this month on ITV and the ITV Hub.